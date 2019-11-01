Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' Hindi version hits triple century at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War' has set the Box Office on fire. Now, the Hindi version of the film has crossed the triple century. The fans have given a huge thumbs up to the entertainer and it clearly shows at the ticket counters.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. And the #Hindi version of #War hits triple century ... Crosses ₹ 300 cr [#Hindi]... [#Hindi; Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs, Sat 66 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs, Mon 1.11 cr, Tue 96 lakhs, Wed 76 lakhs, Thu 60 lakhs. Total: ₹ 300.14 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 314.67 cr. #India biz.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly, the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

'War' is directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame helmer Siddharth Anand and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.