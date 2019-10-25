Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' maintains solid grip at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War' has set the Box Office on fire. It has earned Rs 309.35 crore so far and is on a money raking spree. The film by Siddharth Anand has done incredible business at the ticket counters and the fans are loving it.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #War maintained a strong grip in Week 3... Absence of major films proved advantageous... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 295 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 309.35 cr. #India biz.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen.

Produced by YRF, War has received unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.