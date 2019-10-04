Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' packs a superb punch at Box Office on Day 2

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and nation's heartthrob Tiger Shroff have together created a storm at the Box Office with 'War'. Their latest outing has packed a superb punch at the ticket counters, setting cash registers ringing.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the opening day figures. He wrote: #War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]... Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1.

#War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]... Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: ₹ 74.70 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3 cr.

Total: ₹ 77.70 cr#India biz.

⭐️ #War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its *extended* weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

#War 150-200 screens will be added from today [Fri]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

The film has done a tremendous business and is raking in the moolah.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together. Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in the movie.

'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.