war

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' packs a superb punch at Box Office on Day 2

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together. Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in the movie.

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff&#039;s &#039;War&#039; packs a superb punch at Box Office on Day 2

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and nation's heartthrob Tiger Shroff have together created a storm at the Box Office with 'War'. Their latest outing has packed a superb punch at the ticket counters, setting cash registers ringing.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the opening day figures. He wrote: #War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]... Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1.

The film has done a tremendous business and is raking in the moolah.

'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

