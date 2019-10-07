Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' sets Box Office on fire, beats Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' in 5 days

New Delhi: The deadly duo of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's camaraderie in Yash Raj Films' 'War' has set the Box Office on fire. The film has created several new records, beating Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' in just five days.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the opening day figures. He wrote:

#War hits the ball out of the park... Sets the BO on on Day 5 [Sun]... Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019... East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together. Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in the movie. 'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

The film has done a tremendous business and is raking in the moolah.