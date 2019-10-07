Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' sets Box Office on fire, beats Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' in 5 days

New Delhi: The deadly duo of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's camaraderie in Yash Raj Films' 'War' has set the Box Office on fire. The film has created several new records, beating Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' in just five days.
Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the opening day figures. He wrote:
#War hits the ball out of the park... Sets the BO on on Day 5 [Sun]... Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019... East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019
#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: ₹ 159.70 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr.
Total: ₹ 166.25 cr#India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019
#War - in just 5 days - crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal, #Saaho [#Hindi version], #Chhichhore, #Super30 and #GullyBoy... Is now fifth highest grossing film of 2019... Should surpass *lifetime biz* of #Bharat and #MissionMangal soon.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019
#War benchmarks...
⭐️ Highest *Day 1* + weekend [#Hindi].
⭐️ Highest *Day 1* + weekend on a national holiday [#Hindi].
⭐️ Highest *first Sunday* of 2019 [#Hindi].
⭐️ Highest *extended* opening weekend for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand.#India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019
*Extended Opening Weekend* biz... 2019 releases...
⭐️ #War: ₹ 166.25 cr / Wed-Sun
⭐️ #Bharat: ₹ 150.10 cr / Wed-Sun
⭐️ #MissionMangal: ₹ 97.56 cr / Thu-Sun
⭐️ #Kesari: ₹ 78.07 cr / Thu-Sun
⭐️ #GullyBoy: ₹ 72.45 cr / Thu-Sun
⭐️ #Kalank: ₹ 66.03 cr / Wed-Sun#India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019
This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together. Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in the movie. 'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.
The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.
The film has done a tremendous business and is raking in the moolah.