Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' stays strong at Box Office in week 2

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest outing 'War' has set the Box Office on fire. The movie has been helmed by directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. #War stays strong in Week 2... Has one more week to score... No major release [till #HF4] will help... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr, Wed 3.35 cr, Thu 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 275.15 cr. Incl #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 288 cr. #India biz.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

 

