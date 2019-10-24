Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' storms past Rs 307 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are riding high on the success of their latest YRF release 'War'. The film is unstoppable at the Box Office and has earned Rs 307.75 crore so far in week 3.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #War [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 293.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 307.75 cr. #India biz.

Produced by YRF, War has received unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.