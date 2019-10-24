close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
War box office collections

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' storms past Rs 307 cr at Box Office

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. 

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff&#039;s &#039;War&#039; storms past Rs 307 cr at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are riding high on the success of their latest YRF release 'War'. The film is unstoppable at the Box Office and has earned Rs 307.75 crore so far in week 3.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #War [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 293.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 307.75 cr. #India biz.

Produced by YRF, War has received unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

 

Tags:
War box office collectionswarWar CollectionsHrithik RoshanTiger ShroffYRFSiddharth Anand
Next
Story

'Housefull 4' opens to massive advance booking sales in theatres across India

Must Watch

PT21M41S

Couldn't convey our thoughts to people because of poor planning says Kailash Vijayvargiya