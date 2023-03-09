Hrithik Roshan To Perform Slow Motion Walk In Fighter? Deets Inside!

New Delhi: It is a known fact that Hrithik Roshan and his slow-motion walk on screen is a heavenly combination. It is an experience in itself. Each time that the actor has done it, everyone and the world has stopped to indulge in him. When he walked out of the helicopter in ‘WAR’, during his entry shot, it was not just the girls that were drooling over Hrithik Roshan, but even the boys wondered how someone can have that kind of an effect on people. Girls wanted to marry him, boys wanted to be him!

This was not the first time that Hrithik has garnered this kind of attention with his slow-motion walk on screen. Remember the slo-mo walk in ‘Bang Bang’ after the car blast? Remember the one in ‘Agneepath’? The one in ‘Dhoom 2’ which even had his looks changing by the second!

Given his slo-mo walk having a fan following of its own, it only makes sense to have at least one such scene in all his films. A source close to the production unit of Fighter has revealed, “There definitely will be a slow motion walk of Hrithik Roshan in Fighter as well. It will be spoiler to describe it right now because it is something to be experienced first-hand but all we can say is that his fans will not be left without it.”

Fighter is Hrithik’s reunion with director Siddharth Anand after the record breaking film, WAR. The film is also his first with Deepika Padukone, a casting coup for sure.