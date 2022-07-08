NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are all over in the news for their blooming romance. While they have not confirmed dating each other, the duo is said to be seeing each other for a while now. Now, as per the latest buzz, Hrithik and Saba are spending ample time together in Paris.

Saba took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself and credited the Bollywood hunk as the photographer. In the picture, she can be seen looking away from the camera whereas a blue-coloured coffee mug is placed in front of her. "Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan," she captioned the post. The picture has been taken in Paris.

Well, we assume if the lovebirds have taken to Paris together to spend time together. Meanwhile, the photo has gone viral on the internet and fans have been going gaga over her post.



TAKE A LOOK AT SABA AZAD's POST:

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina commented on the post and wrote, "You're so beautiful".

A fan wrote, "Hat's off to you........I mean hritik roshan ko photographer rakhna.....sab koi afford nahi kar sakta hai."

Another fan wrote, "Our Great Photographer @hrithikroshan Is there anything you can't do!?"

"Saba, you, Charming!!! Take care of each other!!! Lots of love and sunny Paris!!!Many thanks to Hrithik for the photo."



HRITHIK ROSHAN AND SABA AZAD RELATIONSHIP





It all started in February this year when the duo was photographed exiting a restauran in Mumbai suburbs after a cosy dinner. The rumoured couple also made headlines when they walked in hand-in-hand and happily posed for the cameras at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Though they are yet to make it official, their social media PDA says a lot about their relationship.

On the work front, Hrithik has announced the wrap of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action-thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betal'. It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik Roshan).

The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well.

Hrithik also has 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. The film marks Roshan's third project with Anand after 'Bang Bang' and the smash hit 'War'. This will also be the first time the Hrithik and Deepika will pair up on-screen. Filming is expected to go on floors in October and will reportedly hit the screens in October 2023.

Live TV