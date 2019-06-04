Hrithik Roshan unveils motion poster of Super 30 — Watch

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Super 30' is making all the right news before its release. The film has generated enough curiosity among the masses and the fans are eager to catch the film on the big screen.

The film is based on the real-life story of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving students from under-priviledged background for IIT-JEE at his educational institute Super 30.

Hrithik took to social media and shared the motion poster of the film, writing, "Utho, padho, ladho, badho aur haqdaar bano! #Super30Trailer out at 1 PM. @mrunal0801 @nandishsandhu @TheAmitSadh @TripathiiPankaj @teacheranand @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @super30film @ZeeMusicCompany."

The motion poster gives a good insight into the film where Hrithik is seen standing in a classroom with his students. The poster also gives a message to the students, which reads, "Utho, Padho, Ladho, Badho."

The poster comes a day after 'Super 30' director Vikas Bahl was given a clean chit by an internal complaints committee in a sexual harassment case.

'Super 30' also features Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Amit Sadh, Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena among others. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 12, 2019.

Hrithik was last seen in 2017 release 'Kaabil' which was both critical and commercial success. The actor is returning to the big screen after a gap of more than two years with one of the most awaiting release of the year.