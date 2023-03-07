topStoriesenglish2580951
Hrithik Roshan Wraps Hyderabad Schedule Of Action-Adventure Fighter

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the neo-noir action crime thriller 'Vikram Vedha', the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 05:55 PM IST|Source: ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan has completed the Hyderabad schedule of his upcoming movie 'Fighter'. Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of 'Pathaan' fame.

Hrithik announced the wrap by sharing a clip of the crew returning home on a plane after finishing the shoot.

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' is homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action crime thriller 'Vikram Vedha', the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

