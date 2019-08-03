close

super 30 collections

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 continues glorious run at Box Office-Check out collections

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's lastest outing Super 30 left an everlasting impact on its audience. The film entered the coveted 100 crore club days after it's release and it has still continued its magical run.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's lastest outing Super 30 left an everlasting impact on its audience. The film entered the coveted 100 crore club days after it's release and it has still continued its magical run.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, ''#Super30 should pick up pace on [fourth] Sat and Sun... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs. Total: ₹ 132.61 cr. India biz."

Not just in India, this Hrithik Roshan srarrer is performing exceptionally well at the international markets as well. Sharing the total collections, Adarsh wrote, "#Super30 crosses $ 5 million from the international markets... In 3 weeks... Total till 1 Aug 2019: $ 5.028 million [₹ 35.05 cr]... #USA + #Canada and #UAE + #GCC are major contributors. #Overseas."

The film is based on mathematcian Bihar-based Anand Kumar, who helps the economically backward students in achieveing their IIT goals.

Hrithik plays the teacher in the film and TV actress Mrunal Thakur also made her debut in the film.The movie also stars Virendra Saxena, Nandish Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among others.

 

