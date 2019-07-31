Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' continues magic run at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Super 30'. Vikas Bahl's directorial venture has impressed one and sundry, earning rave reviews for its screenplay and performances.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Super30 [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr, Mon 1.39 cr, Tue 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 128.67 cr. India biz. #Super30 contribution from several circuits...

⭐️ Mumbai: ₹ 40.17 cr

⭐️ DelhiUP: ₹ 26.60 cr

⭐️ Punjab: ₹ 11.14 cr

⭐️ Rajasthan: ₹ 6.07 cr

⭐️ Bihar: ₹ 5.28 cr

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar.

This is the first time ever when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.