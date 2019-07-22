Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' eyeing Rs 100 crore at Box Office?

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' has appealed to the audience's hearts and is faring well at the box office. The film opened up to a decent start by earning more than Rs 11 crore and has shown growth since then. After more than a week of its release, the film is eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark at domestic Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of 'Super 30'. He wrote, "#Super30 crosses Rs 100 cr... Grabs a major chunk of market share, despite local and #Hollywood movies proving tough competitors... Biz multiplied rapidly on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr. Total: Rs 100.58 cr. India biz."

#Super30 crosses ₹ cr... Grabs a major chunk of market share, despite local and #Hollywood movies proving tough competitors... Biz multiplied rapidly on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr. Total: ₹ 100.58 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

'Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik plays the role of Anand Kumar who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. This is the first time that we saw Bollywood's 'Greek God' ditching his dapper avatar to play a teacher on the big screen.

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

After facing much delay, the film finally hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.