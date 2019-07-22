close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' eyeing Rs 100 crore at Box Office?

'Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik plays the role of Anand Kumar who runs the 'Super 30' programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance.

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s &#039;Super 30&#039; eyeing Rs 100 crore at Box Office?
Film still

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' has appealed to the audience's hearts and is faring well at the box office. The film opened up to a decent start by earning more than Rs 11 crore and has shown growth since then. After more than a week of its release, the film is eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark at domestic Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of 'Super 30'. He wrote, "#Super30 crosses Rs 100 cr... Grabs a major chunk of market share, despite local and #Hollywood movies proving tough competitors... Biz multiplied rapidly on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr. Total: Rs 100.58 cr. India biz." 

"#Super30 biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 24.73 cr
Total: ₹ 100.58 cr
India biz.

#Super30 growth in biz... Week 2...
Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 89.14%
Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 36.93 %
India biz." 

'Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik plays the role of Anand Kumar who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. This is the first time that we saw Bollywood's 'Greek God' ditching his dapper avatar to play a teacher on the big screen.

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

After facing much delay, the film finally hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.

Tags:
Super 30Hrithik Roshansuper 30 collectionsMrunal Thakur
Next
Story

Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia to star in 'Nikamma'

Must Watch

PT1H9M35S

India's Ambitious Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2 Lifts Off successfully