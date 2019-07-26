Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' eyeing Rs 120 crore mark—Check out latest collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' opened up to mixed reviews by the critics but it managed to strike a chord in the audiences' heart. The film released on July 12 and refuses to slow down in terms of collections. So far, 'Super 30' has minted over Rs 113 crore and is now eyeing the Rs 120 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the altest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Super30 shows its stamina in Week 2... Contribution from #Mumbai [₹ 35.13 cr] and #DelhiUP [₹ 23.57 cr] circuits is driving its biz... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 113.71 cr. India biz.”

#Super30 shows its stamina in Week 2... Contribution from #Mumbai [₹ 35.13 cr] and #DelhiUP [₹ 23.57 cr] circuits is driving its biz... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 113.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr

Total: ₹ 113.71 cr

India biz.

HIT.”

The positive word of mouth has had a great impact on the film's collections and more and more people are flocking the theatres.

'Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of Anand who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. This is the first time that we saw Bollywood's 'Greek God' ditch his dapper avatar to play a teacher.

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.