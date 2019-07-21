Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' inches towards Rs 100 crore at box office — Check out collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' has appealed to the audience's hearts and is faring well at the box office. The film opened up to a decent start by earining more than Rs 11 crore and has shown growth since then. After more than a week of its release, 'Super 30' is eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, “#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit ₹ cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz.”

Check out his tweet here:

'Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of Anand who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. This is the first time that we saw Bollywood's 'Greek God' ditch his dapper avatar to play a teacher.

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

After facing much delay, the film finally hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.