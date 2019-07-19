Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is slow yet steady at ticket counters — Check out film's latest collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', which hit the screens on Friday, had a 'decent' run at the box office on its first day. The film had a decent opening and managed to pick up during the weekdays. Although the film has so far performed well on weekdays, its overall collection is low due to its not so good opening.

After a week of its release, the film currently stands with net collections of Rs 75.85 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Thursday's business collections of 'Super 30' and wrote, "#Super30 is decent... Metros/urban centres are driving its biz... Mass circuits/single screens are weak... Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 75.85 cr. India biz."

'Super 30' is running in theatres with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'. While 'Kabir Singh' has completed four weeks, 'Article 15' is three-weeks-old at the box office.

In the meantime, the film will face competition from Jon Favreau directorial 'The Lion King' that arrived in theatres on Friday.

'Super 30' is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. Hrithik plays the math wizard. The film is supported by actors like Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh form the supporting cast.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

'Super 30' will be Phantom Film's last production.