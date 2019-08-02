close

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' keeps cash registers ringing—Check Box Office collections

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. 

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s &#039;Super 30&#039; keeps cash registers ringing—Check Box Office collections
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan has once again impressed one and sundry with his acting prowess in 'Super 30'. The desi Greek god is basking in the success of his latest release which is still going strong at the Box Office.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: “#Super30 remains super-strong in Week 3... Should score well for two more weeks, till the much-awaited #IndependenceDay clash... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr, Mon 1.39 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.47 cr, Thu 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 131.65 cr. India biz.”

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar.

This is the first time ever when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

 

Super 30super 30 box office collectionssuper 30 collectionsHrithik Roshan
