close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' made tax free in Rajasthan

After Hrithik Roshan-starrer `Super 30` was made tax-free in Bihar, a similar decision was taken by the Rajasthan government on Thursday.

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s &#039;Super 30&#039; made tax free in Rajasthan

New Delhi : After Hrithik Roshan-starrer `Super 30` was made tax-free in Bihar, a similar decision was taken by the Rajasthan government on Thursday.

Calling the film an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.

"We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of `excellence in education` in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan. #Super30," Gehlot tweeted.

The film, which released on July 12, chronicles the story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician, who embarks on a journey of teaching underprivileged children in his own institute after having taught rich children in a top coaching center.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 70 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Tags:
Super 30Hrithik RoshanVikas Bahl
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan's 'The Lion King' heads to UAE

Must Watch

PT6M35S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of the day