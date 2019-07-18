Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' maintains steady run at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' seems to have struck the right chord with the audience. It is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of Anand who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. This is the first time that we saw Bollywood's 'Greek God' ditch his dapper avatar to play a teacher.

The film has been doing well in terms of collections and has minted over Rs 70 crore at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film.

He wrote, “#Super30 is maintaining well on weekdays... Faces #TheLionKing tomorrow and the #Hollywood biggie is expected to make a dent in its biz... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr. Total: ₹ 70.23 cr. India biz.”

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

After facing much delay, the film finally hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.