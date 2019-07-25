close

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 maintains strong grip at Box Office despite mixed reviews

'Super 30' has raked in Rs 110.68 crore in last 13 days and is most likely to cross Rs 120 crore mark by the end of the second week. The film has globally collected over Rs 150 crore. 

Film still

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' has appealed to the audience's hearts and is faring well at the box office. The film opened up to a decent start by earning more than Rs 11 crore and has shown growth since then. After more than a week of its release, the film is eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark at domestic Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of 'Super 30'. He wrote, "#Super30 is trending better than biggies like #Bharat, #Kesari and #GullyBoy in *Week 2*... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 110.68 cr. India biz." 

'Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik plays the role of Anand Kumar who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. This is the first time that we saw Bollywood's 'Greek God' ditching his dapper avatar to play a teacher on the big screen.

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

After facing much delay, the film finally hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.

