Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' now made tax-free in Gujarat

'Super 30' has already been made tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s &#039;Super 30&#039; now made tax-free in Gujarat

New Delhi: After Hrithik Roshan`s `Super 30` was made tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also declared the film tax-free on Tuesday.

Thanking Rupani for declaring the film tax-free, Hrithik tweeted, "Thank you Vijay Rupani ji @vijayrupanibjp for rewarding our efforts and declaring Super 30 tax-free in Gujarat. Team Super 30 is deeply overwhelmed by your kind gesture."

The film chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician`s journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per the collections recorded on Monday. 

