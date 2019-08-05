Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' set to beat Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' has not only impressed one and sundry but also continues to earn huge moolah at the Box Office. Vikas Bahl's directorial venture is on the verge of surpassing the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy'.

'Gully Boy' was helmed by Zoya Akhtar and features Alia Bhatt along with Ranveer in the lead role. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: “#Super30 is all set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GullyBoy... Will emerge sixth highest-grossing #Hindi film of 2019 on weekdays... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 137.93 cr. India biz.”

#Super30 is all set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GullyBoy... Will emerge sixth highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019 on weekdays... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 137.93 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr

Week 3: ₹ 17.94 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 6.28 cr

Total: ₹ 137.93 cr

India biz.

HIT.#Super30 benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 17

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar.

This is the first time ever when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.