Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 shows solid trend on weekdays, continues to mint money

The film recently beat the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' and stood in number sixth position in terms of collection. 

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s Super 30 shows solid trend on weekdays, continues to mint money

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' has appealed to the audience's hearts and is faring well at the box office. The film opened up to a decent start by earning more than Rs 11 crore and has shown growth since then. Currently in its fourth week, the film is eyeing the Rs 150 crore mark at domestic Box Office.

The film recently beat the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' and stood at number sixth position in terms of collection. The movie has seen good collection, during weekends as well as weekdays. On Saturday and Sunday, it earned Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 3.22 crore, while it garnered Rs 85 lakh and Rs 81 lakh on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of 'Super 30'. He wrote, "#Super30 shows solid trending on weekdays... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 81 lacs, Wed 85 lacs. Total: Rs 140.44 cr. India biz."

'Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik plays the role of Anand Kumar who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. This is the first time that we saw Bollywood's 'Greek God' ditching his dapper avatar to play a teacher on the big screen.

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

After facing much delay, the film finally hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.

