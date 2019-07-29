Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' wins hearts, crosses Rs 125 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan's latest outing 'Super 30' has won a million hearts at the Box Office. The movie by Vikas Bahl has not only earned rave reviews by the critics but also kept the cash registers ringing as the audience has loved it to the 't'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Super30 continues to win hearts + woo BO... Crosses ₹ 125 cr... Contribution from key *circuits*: #Mumbai [₹ 39.39 cr], #DelhiUP [₹ 25.97 cr], #Punjab [₹ 10.89 cr], #WestBengal [₹ 7.40 cr]... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr. Total: ₹ 125.93 cr. India biz.

#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 12.22 cr

Total: ₹ 125.93 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar.

This is the first time ever when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.