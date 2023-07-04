Huma Qureshi Opens Up On Fighting Against The Odds Everyday Being A Woman, Says 'We All Face A Lot Of Challenges'

New Delhi: Actor Huma Qureshi is set to headline a biopic on noted food writer and chef Tarla Dalal. Titled "Tarla", the film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. The movie marks the directorial debut of writer Piyush Gupta, Nitesh Tiwari's longtime collaborator who has worked on the latter's films such as 'Dangal'and 'Chhichhore.'

Dalal, known for hosting popular cookery TV shows like "The Tarla Dalal Show" and "Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal", penned more than 100 cookbooks and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. She passed away in 2013 aged 77.

Talking about her role in 'Tarla' Huma Qureshi said, "I didn't want to imitate Tarla because I think the whole idea is to imbibe the spirit of Tarla Dalal as opposed to copying her. I think that's the most important thing, and I hope we have come close to it."

Huma opens up on Tarla's fight against all odds to achieve her dreams, shares her own anecdotes. "Yes, all the time. I think as women when we try to work in a professional stream, we all face a lot of challenges, and I think I was no different. I am very grateful to my friends and family who supported me in my journey as an actor just how Tarla ji was supported by her husband and family," she added.

Talking about the content on OTT nowadays, Huma said, "One should watch it because it's an incredible story, and it's very relevant. I feel like even today, a lot of women are told to first get married, then follow their passion and dreams, but Tarla Ji's story shows how there is no expiry date to dreams and how the second half of her life grows into such heights."