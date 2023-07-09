Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' Receives Applauds, Producer Ashwiny Iyer Expresses Gratitude

New Delhi: Huma Qureshi-starrer Tarla has been well-appreciated by the industry, audience and critics alike for its storyline and performances.

Commenting on the response of the audience to ‘Tarla’, Producer Ashwiny Iyer said, “We are immensely happy and filled with gratitude with the response for this beautiful movie ‘Tarla’ directed by our very talented Piyush Gupta. At Earthsky, we believe in the idea of telling impactful stories that touch hearts from different voices. And are hopeful that we continue with our endeavour of stories with like-minded partners.”

Earthsky Pictures is an Indian film production house founded by award-winning writers and directors, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. Having built and directed ad films for various brands across categories for over a decade, they are now co-producing documentary series, story series, and movies.



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for films like ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Panga’. On the other hand, Nitesh Tiwari directed ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’. The critically acclaimed Producer duo promises to churn out relatable and emotionally engaging stories.

Written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Vaid, ‘Tarla’ is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari (Earthsky Pictures) and is available for streaming on Zee5.