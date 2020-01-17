Humbled and grateful: Ajay Devgn after 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' enters Rs 100 crore club

New Delhi: Elated over 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's super successful stint at the box office in just a week, actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers for making the film a success.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is just unstoppable at the box office and made over Rs 107 crore in just six days. The film is now racing towards minting Rs 150 crore.

"Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior," tweeted Ajay with a poster of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet on Wednesday said that 'Tanhaji' stood at Rs 107.68 crore. "'Tanhaji' is NOT OUT... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content... Speeding towards Rs 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: Rs 107.68 cr," read his tweet.

#Tanhaji is NOT OUT... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content... Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: 107.68 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2020

'Tanhaji' is a period drama based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The film clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'.