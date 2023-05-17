'I Rehearsed My Monologue More Than 100 Times': Manoj Bajpayee On His Role In 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'

New Delhi: On Sunday, Manoj Bajpayee stole the limelight at the exclusive screening of the much-anticipated courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' organized by ZEE5 Global in New Jersey. The highly anticipated film, soon to release on ZEE5 Global, was showcased at BIG Cinemas in Edison. The exclusive event, attended by prominent people from the South Asian community and media, saw the celebrated actor actively engage with his fans who were thrilled with the personalized interaction.

Speaking about the character he plays in the movie, Manoj Bajpayee stated, "It's a story of an ordinary man, doing an extraordinary job, that becomes an example for society." His words encapsulated the essence of the film, which resonated with viewers on multiple levels. While sharing insights into his preparation for a challenging monologue which he delivered in a single take, he revealed “I rehearsed my monologue more than 100 times before starting the shoot.”

Speaking at the screening, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “It is a powerful courtroom drama that will stay with you. In a world where one is often dealing with injustice and left feeling angry, this film gives you a sense of closure and satisfaction and we’re thrilled to see how strongly it is resonating with our audiences here.”

Chairman and Managing Director, Bhanushali Studios Limited, Vinod Bhanushali says, “After the response at New York International Film Festival, it is humbling to hear about the love and appreciation our Indian diaspora gave to a film we all have worked hard towards. It is a matter of pride to see the world finally celebrating Indian cinema.”

"We are thrilled with the heart-warming response the film has been receiving from the Indian diaspora and the New York Indian Film Festival. The world is now recognizing as well as celebrating Indian content and we are proud to pioneer this wave of change," says Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios. The film's screening at the New York Indian Film Festival earlier this week garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. further solidifying its position as a must-watch title.

Produced by Zee Studios, Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, and Suparn S Varma, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is touted as one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas of the year. The Apoorv Singh Karki directorial, inspired by true events, follows high court lawyer PC Solanki, who single-handedly fights an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest godman for the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act. ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 Global on 23rd May 2023.