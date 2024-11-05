New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar‘s next film 'I Want To Talk' is here and looks impressive. It is a slice-of-life drama starring Abhishek Bachchan portraying multiple looks. He lets the character take over the screen making the short trailer create an undeniable expectation of the extraordinary.

I Want To Talk Trailer Out

Abhishek is seen in multiple looks as he portrays the extraordinary journey of Arjun through his various challenges and a unique perspective of the way he sees life. The promise of some life-changing lesson is evident but is suitably complimented by the subtle situational humour, which is a signature Sircar style.

With an eclectic mix in the star cast of the legendary Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo, the moments captured in the trailer keep you curious and craving for more. The trailer of ‘I Want To Talk’ promises to take you on an unforgettable journey of life and the choice of how we choose to live it.

Set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 22, 2024, the film is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.