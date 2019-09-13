I will never do something regressive: Ayushmann Khurrana

close

Ayushmann Khurrana

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose new film "Dream Girl" released this weekend, says he will not do films that are regressive.

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose new film "Dream Girl" released this weekend, says he will not do films that are regressive.

"Being part of progressive cinema, I will never do something regressive... even in a conventional film like 'Dream Girl', which has the essence of nineties. The way the songs are placed in the film is also like the nineties. There is a perfect place for each song, which is a lip sync. It all goes out seamlessly, with the dialogues and stuff like that. It still gives a message in the end. So, I will never do something that is regressive and outdated as far as message is concerned," Ayushmann told "The Times Of India".

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, "Dream Girl", a romantic comedy, also features Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.

