IC 814 Controversy Continues: ANI Files Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Producers Of Netflix

New Delhi: After being alleged of changing Pakistani Muslims name to Hindu Code names, now the makers of Neflix series, 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijak' have once again found themselves in trouble, News Agency, ANI has filed a lawsuit demanding removal of 4 episodes in the series.

ANI claims that the series features footage of prominent figures, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, General Pervez Musharraf, and various terrorists, without proper licensing.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, ANI's legal representative, Advocate Sidhant Kumar, argued that the footage's use in the series, which has been criticized for allegedly downplaying Pakistan's role in the hijack and for purportedly serving as a public relations tool for the Pakistani spy agency ISI, has damaged ANI's reputation.

Kumar stated that while the movie producers had requested permission to use the footage in 2021, no agreement was reached. He emphasized that the unauthorized use of ANI's footage, particularly those featuring the ANI logo, constitutes a trademark infringement. Kumar asserted that four out of the series' six episodes extensively use ANI's footage, including exclusive material from Pakistan.

The matter was heard today by Justice Mini Pushkarna, who has issued a notice to the producers. The court has ordered that replies to ANI's application for interim relief be filed within two days. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on Friday.