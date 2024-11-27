IFFI 2024: 7 Restored Classics Including Kaliya Mardan And Awara Light Up The Screen

New Delhi: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa is paying homage to four cinematic legends: Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi. To commemorate their centennial, the festival is showcasing restored versions of their iconic films, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience these cinematic masterpieces in their original glory.

NFDC - National Film Archives of India (NFAI) under National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) which is an initiative by Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, has meticulously restored 7 films, ensuring their legacy for future generations.

One of the highlights of the festival was the screening of the silent film Kaliya Mardan accompanied by live orchestra. The Dada Saheb Phalke film featuring Mandakini Phalke originally released in 1919 and was restored digitally this year.



The other restored films screened at IFFI are Raj Kapoor's iconic film Awara, Dev Anand’s Hum Dono, Tapan Sinha’s Harmonium, Telugu classic Devadasu starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Satyajit Ray’s Seemabaddha and K. A. Abbas’ Saat Hindustani.