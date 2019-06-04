close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kunal Kemmu

I'm learning how to be a parent: Kunal Kemmu

Kunal married actress Soha Ali Khan in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

I&#039;m learning how to be a parent: Kunal Kemmu
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@khemster2

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu says he is still learning how to be a parent to his one-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Asked if parenthood has helped him to evolve, Kunal told IANS: "Yeah, definitely. I am learning how to be a parent and all my decisions are based around my daughter Inaaya." 

Kunal married actress Soha Ali Khan in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

The 36-year-old actor added: "It`s a constant change and like after marriage people start saying life changes and I used to be like, not at all! It`s actually after you have a baby, your life actually changes."

On the acting front, Kunal will next be seen in 'Malang'. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Tags:
Kunal Kemmukunal kemmu inaayakunal kemmu soha ali khan
Next
Story

Shooting 'Sooryavanshi' in Bangkok extra special: Akshay Kumar

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Zee News Exclusive: Prakash Javadekar promises to tackle fake news