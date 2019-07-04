close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Imtiaz Ali shares picture of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan from script reading session

It is to be noted that Sara and Kartik have been making headlines for quite some time for their sizzling chemistry. 'Sartik', as they are fondly referred by their followers, are spotted together chilling out in each other's company.

Imtiaz Ali shares picture of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan from script reading session
File photo

New Delhi: While pictures from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hvaing been pouring in from all sides, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is latest to contribute to the photos by sharing a latest still of the lead actors. 

Imtiaz took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Sara and Kartik from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and wrote, "the oxygen that makes the film breathe #aajkal @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan (clicked during the first few readings of the film, before shoot began)." 

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrap up shooting of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

The picture has been candidly shot and the lead actors are seen engrossed in the feel of the movie. 

Take a look at the picture below:

It is to be noted that Sara and Kartik have been making headlines for quite some time for their sizzling chemistry. 'Sartik', as they are fondly referred by their followers, are spotted together chilling out in each other's company.

Speaking of the film, it is tentatively titled 'Aaj Kal' and is believed to be the sequel to 2009 released 'Love Aaj Kal' and also stars Randeep Hooda. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and Homi Adajania. The film is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020 on Valentine's Day.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanKartik AaryanBollywoodLove Aaj Kal 2Imtiaz Ali
Next
Story

I just couldn't connect to it: Jeremy Renner on why he turned down 'Hellboy'

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Deshhit: Kashmiri separatists shut schools but send their children abroad, says Home Minister