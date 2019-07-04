Imtiaz Ali shares picture of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan from script reading session

New Delhi: While pictures from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hvaing been pouring in from all sides, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is latest to contribute to the photos by sharing a latest still of the lead actors.

Imtiaz took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Sara and Kartik from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and wrote, "the oxygen that makes the film breathe #aajkal @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan (clicked during the first few readings of the film, before shoot began)."

The picture has been candidly shot and the lead actors are seen engrossed in the feel of the movie.

It is to be noted that Sara and Kartik have been making headlines for quite some time for their sizzling chemistry. 'Sartik', as they are fondly referred by their followers, are spotted together chilling out in each other's company.

Speaking of the film, it is tentatively titled 'Aaj Kal' and is believed to be the sequel to 2009 released 'Love Aaj Kal' and also stars Randeep Hooda. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and Homi Adajania. The film is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020 on Valentine's Day.