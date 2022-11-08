topStoriesenglish
India Lockdown teaser: Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial to be released on THIS date

The film, which has been helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, stars actors such as Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The teaser of the film 'Indian Lockdown' has been released
  • The film has been directed by Madhur Bhandarkar
  • The film is slated for release on the 2nd of December

New Delhi: The OTT platform ZEE5 recently dropped the teaser of its latest original film, ‘India Lockdown’ and going by the first look of it, this is going to be a trip down memory lane for the viewers as the film depicts the repercussions of the COVID pandemic on the people of India.

India Lockdown, written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, and Madhur Bhandarkar, explores the lives of various characters who are thrust into an unexpectedly dramatic situation as a result of the lockdown brought on by the Corona pandemic. The four parallel stories examined are those of a father-daughter pair who are separated at a pivotal time in the daughter's life, a sex worker and the difficulties the lockdown causes her in both her personal and professional life, a migrant worker who barely manages to feed his family, and an air hostess who, for the first time, has some downtime forcing her to reflect.

Produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Bhandarkar Entertainment, and Pranav Jain’s P J Motions Pictures, ‘India Lockdown’ is the first Indian feature film on the COVID pandemic and stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in key roles. ‘India Lockdown’ premieres on December 2nd exclusively on ZEE5.

