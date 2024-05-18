Indian Film 'Hamare Baarah' To Premier At The 77th Cannes Film Festival, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Indian cinema is widely appreciated across the globe. The artists, technical teams and globally relevant subjects have resonated well with the global audience.

The upcoming 77th Cannes Film Festival stands as a perfect stage to represent India.

Among all the titles that will be premiered at '77th Cannes Film Festival, 'Hamare Baarah' is one film that is ready to shine globally with its grand premiere at the film festival.

The upcoming film 'Hamare Baarah' starring Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, and Parth Samthaan has made waves in the nation and opened up discussions.

The 'Badri-Kedar' temple committee president Ajendra Ajay is working as the creative director in the film. The film is based in the city of Uttar Pradesh,narrating the important story of the ever-growing population.

Talking about its premiere at the '77th Cannes Film Festival', the film will be screened in an ongoing film festival that began on May 14th and will end on 25th May. The film will be released theatrically on June 7th, 2024.

'Hamare Baarah' is jointly produced by Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, and Sanjay Nagpal, while Kamal Chandra is directing the film. The story of the film is penned by Rajan Agarwal.

The film will be released by Viacom 18 Studios in India while Rising Star Entertainment UK is at the helm for the global release.

Watch the teaser here: