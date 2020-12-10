हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
indoo ki jawani

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is the story of a judgemental girl: Director Abir Sengupta

'Indoo Ki Jawani' stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. 

&#039;Indoo Ki Jawani&#039; is the story of a judgemental girl: Director Abir Sengupta
Images Courtesy: YouTube still

Mumbai: Abir Sengupta, the director of the Kiara Advani-starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani', says that the central character of the film is a judgmental girl and he has often met her sort in reality.

"'Indoo Ki Jawani' is the story of a judgemental girl who judges the book by its cover and eventually discover something totally different. I am a filmmaker who does not calculate and strategise to convey message through my film. Being a storyteller I am a thinking individual and in every story I somewhere reflect my thoughts. So when I wrote the character of Indoo from Ghaziabad, she represents all those people who are judgmental that we have come across in reality. Then again, I am not trying to be serious about it, but want to be telling an important story in a lighthearted manner. The dating app is a cool thing that has happened to the new generation. So in the film, I have fused these two elements and made a story out of it," Sengupta told IANS.

On working with Kiara, he said: "After working with Kiara, I think I have become her fan. She was so punctual even when we had morning reading sessions. She really brought much life to Indoo. Together we made a colourful story."

'Indoo Ki Jawani' also features Aditya Seal, Guru Randhawa and Mallika Dua. The film releases in the theatre on December 11.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
indoo ki jawaniKiara AdvaniIndoo Ki Jawani release
Next
Story

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh shares Coolie No.1 song stills!
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M27S

DNA: Demand to make existing Parliament House a national monument in the name of Bhagat Singh