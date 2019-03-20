'Inshallah' is going to be magical journey: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is going to collaborate with filmmaker Sanay Leela Bhansali and superstar Salman Khan for "Inshallah" feels the epic romance drama will be quite a magical journey.

She was interacting with the media at Zee Cine Awards 2019 on Tuesday here, when the "Raazi" actress said: "The announcement has been out today and the way I mentioned in my tweet that it`s a big dream come true to work with Sanjay sir and Salman.

"They are like a magical combination together. I can`t wait to get on the journey. It`s going to be quite magical."

Alia joined Salman in Bhansali`s upcoming epic romance drama "Inshallah", which will also mark Salman-Bhansali reunion after 19 years since "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam".

The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of "Kalank", shared her feelings on Twitter.

A song titled "Ghar More Pardesiya" from the forthcoming film featuring Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Varun Dhawan and herself, got 18 million views on YouTube and was trending at the number 2 on it.

Talking about the overwhelming response, Ali said: "Till afternoon, it got 14 millions views and I am very happy that more and more people are watching the song.

"I have worked very hard on this song. I was very nervous. I was feeling like almost 50 per cent of the film is released so, now I can calm down a bit when the film releases. I will be nervous but excited."

"Inshallah" is a co-production between Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions.