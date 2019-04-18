Irrfan Khan shares a light moment with 'Angrezi Medium' director Homi Adajania, pic goes viral—See inside

New Delhi: One of the most talented finds of Indian cinema, actor Irrfan Khan is back to the bay from London where he was being treated for a rare form of cancer—NeuroEndocrine Tumour. The actor has kickstarted the shooting of his comeback movie 'Angrezi Medium' and the latest picture from the sets will bring a smile to the fans's faces.
Irrfan is these days busy shooting for 'Angrezi Medium', which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit 'Hindi Medium'. A picture from the sets has gone viral where Irrfan can be seen sharing a light moment with the director of the movie. One of the fan clubs shared it on Instagram:
The director actor duo are working together for the first time. The film produced by Dinesh Vijan has just gone on floors a few days back.
'Angrezi Medium' stars Irrfan and 'Pataakha' fame actress Radhika Madan in lead roles. The buzz is strong that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.
Radhika Madan will be seen playing Irrfan's daughter in the sequel reportedly.
Irrfan recently thanked his fans for showering him with unconditional support. 'Angrezi Medium' will hit the screens in 2020.