Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' fresh still shows how cool Dimple Kapadia can be—See pic

'Angrezi Medium' features Irrfan in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in the movie and television actress Radhika Madan plays Irrfan's on-screen daughter.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Homi Adajania is busy shooting 'Angrezi Medium' starring the powerhouse performer Irrfan Khan. The classic actor is back on the movie sets after staying away from the limelight for almost a year.

The actor is making his comeback to movies with 'Angrezi Medium'. He was in London where he was being treated for a rare form of cancer—Neuro Endocrine Tumour. The actor has battled the deadly disease and is now ready to shine bright on the silver screens.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Homi Adajania shared a fresh still from the sets featuring veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in a solid badass look. He captioned the picture: “When the muse decides to abuse #dimplekapadia #angrezimedium #mrskohli #shootlife #londonsched @twinklerkhanna help! @harjeetsphotography”

The classic actress was previously seen in Adajania's 'Finding Fanny'.

'Angrezi Medium' features Irrfan in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in the movie and television actress Radhika Madan plays Irrfan's on-screen daughter.

The movie is set to hit the screens on April 24, 2020.

'Angrezi Medium' happens to be the sequel to 2017 superhit 'Hindi Medium'.

 

