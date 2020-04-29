Irrfan Khan's impressive filmography and list of TV shows - Take a look!

Indian cinema's gem of an actor, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. He was admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection. The brilliant actor battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many.

Here's taking a look at his rich and impressive body of work in movies and television as per Wikipedia records:

1988: Salaam Bombay!

1989: Kamla Ki Maut, Jazeere

1990: Drishti, Ek Doctor Ki Maut

1991: Pita (The Father)

1992: Mujhse Dosti Karoge

1993: Karamati Coat

1994: The Cloud Door, Purush

1998: Bada Din

2000: The Goal (Hindi), Ghaath

2001: The Warrior, Kasoor

2002: Bokshu, The Myth, Pratha, Kali Salwar, Gunaah, Haathi ka Anda

2003: Haasil, Dhund: The fog, Footpath, Maqbool , The Bypass,

2004: Shadows of Time, Aan: Men at Work, Road to Ladakh, Charas: A Joint Operation

2005: Chocolate, Rog, Chehraa, 7½ Phere

2006: Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, The Film, The Killer, Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante, Sainikudu Pappu

2007: A Mighty Heart, Life in a... Metro, The Namesake, The Darjeeling Limited, Apna Asmaan, Partition

2008: Tulsi, Sunday, Krazzy 4, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Slumdog Millionaire, Chamku, Dil Kabaddi

2009: Acid Factory, Billu, New York, New York, I Love You Mansuhkhbai

2010: Right Yaaa Wrong, Knock Out, Hisss

2011: Yeh Saali Zindagi, 7 Khoon Maaf, Thank You

2012: Paan Singh Tomar, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi

2013: Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, D-Day, The Lunchbox

2014: Gunday, Haider

2015: Qissa, Piku, Jurassic World, Talvar, Jazbaa

2016: The Jungle Book, Inferno, Madaari

2017: Hindi Medium, Doob: No Bed of Roses, The Song of Scorpions, Qarib Qarib Singlle

2018: Blackmail, Puzzle, Karwaan

2020: Angrezi Medium

Television Shows and Series:

1985-1986: Shrikant

1988: Bharat Ek Khoj

1991: Kahkashan

1992: Chanakya

1993: Shesh, Kirdaar

1994: Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha

1995: Banegi Apni Baat

1995- 1996: Darr

1996: Just Mohabbat

1997: Jai Hanuman, Bombay Blue

1998: Sparsh

1999: Star Bestsellers

2001: Ssshhhh...Koi Hai

2004: Kyaa Kahein

2006: Mano Ya Na Mano

2007: Don

2009: MTV Hero Honda Roadies 7

2010: In Treatment

2016: Tokyo Trial

Irrfan also featured in two video games:

In 2015, he was seen in Lego Jurassic World and Lego Dimensions as Simon Masrani respectively.

May his soul rest in peace!