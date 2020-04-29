Irrfan Khan's impressive filmography and list of TV shows - Take a look!

Indian cinema's gem of an actor, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. He was admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection. The brilliant actor battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many.
Here's taking a look at his rich and impressive body of work in movies and television as per Wikipedia records:
1988: Salaam Bombay!
1989: Kamla Ki Maut, Jazeere
1990: Drishti, Ek Doctor Ki Maut
1991: Pita (The Father)
1992: Mujhse Dosti Karoge
1993: Karamati Coat
1994: The Cloud Door, Purush
1998: Bada Din
2000: The Goal (Hindi), Ghaath
2001: The Warrior, Kasoor
2002: Bokshu, The Myth, Pratha, Kali Salwar, Gunaah, Haathi ka Anda
2003: Haasil, Dhund: The fog, Footpath, Maqbool , The Bypass,
2004: Shadows of Time, Aan: Men at Work, Road to Ladakh, Charas: A Joint Operation
2005: Chocolate, Rog, Chehraa, 7½ Phere
2006: Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, The Film, The Killer, Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante, Sainikudu Pappu
2007: A Mighty Heart, Life in a... Metro, The Namesake, The Darjeeling Limited, Apna Asmaan, Partition
2008: Tulsi, Sunday, Krazzy 4, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Slumdog Millionaire, Chamku, Dil Kabaddi
2009: Acid Factory, Billu, New York, New York, I Love You Mansuhkhbai
2010: Right Yaaa Wrong, Knock Out, Hisss
2011: Yeh Saali Zindagi, 7 Khoon Maaf, Thank You
2012: Paan Singh Tomar, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi
2013: Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, D-Day, The Lunchbox
2014: Gunday, Haider
2015: Qissa, Piku, Jurassic World, Talvar, Jazbaa
2016: The Jungle Book, Inferno, Madaari
2017: Hindi Medium, Doob: No Bed of Roses, The Song of Scorpions, Qarib Qarib Singlle
2018: Blackmail, Puzzle, Karwaan
2020: Angrezi Medium
Television Shows and Series:
1985-1986: Shrikant
1988: Bharat Ek Khoj
1991: Kahkashan
1992: Chanakya
1993: Shesh, Kirdaar
1994: Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha
1995: Banegi Apni Baat
1995- 1996: Darr
1996: Just Mohabbat
1997: Jai Hanuman, Bombay Blue
1998: Sparsh
1999: Star Bestsellers
2001: Ssshhhh...Koi Hai
2004: Kyaa Kahein
2006: Mano Ya Na Mano
2007: Don
2009: MTV Hero Honda Roadies 7
2010: In Treatment
2016: Tokyo Trial
Irrfan also featured in two video games:
In 2015, he was seen in Lego Jurassic World and Lego Dimensions as Simon Masrani respectively.
May his soul rest in peace!