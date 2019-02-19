हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Is She Raju?

Is She Raju? trailer unveiled—Watch tale of love and friendship

The trailer was released on Valentine's Day, February 14. 

Is She Raju? trailer unveiled—Watch tale of love and friendship
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: It's time for yet another romantic comedy to hit the screens soon. Debutant director Rahul Kumar Shukla's 'Is She Raju?' trailer has been unveiled and from the looks of it, the young audience will surely find a connect with it.

You will spot several prominent television personalities in the rom-com.

Watch the trailer here:

 

The movie features Ansh Gupta, Aditi Bhagat, Yashpal Saini and Saurabh Sharma in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Anju Dhingra. The trailer has garnered 12,135 views so far on YouTube. The trailer is laced with funny one-liners and catchy phrases. Also, the out-of-box title of the movie ups the curiosity levels amongst the audience.

The film presents the story of love, friendship and much more. Abbas Khan and Amit Bhel play supporting roles in the rom-com. Is She Raju? Will hit the screens on International Women's Day—March 8, 2019.

So are you planning to watch this one?

 

 

 

 

