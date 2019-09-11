Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli gets its villain!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming production 'Khaali Peeli' was announced a few days back and the first look pictures of lead pair Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday created a solid buzz online. Social media has been fluttering with anticipation to see the fresh, new pairing on the big screen.

Now adding to the excitement, the makers have now announced that Jaideep Ahlawat of 'Raazi' fame has come onboard the cast of this masala entertainer as the traditional, quintessential Indian villain.

The FTII graduate, Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his strong performances in films including Raazi, Gangs of Wasseypur, Raees among others, making a distinct mark for himself.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared, “It’s always challenging to play a typical Hindi film villain- something different from what I have been doing, I hope I do justice to the written part and I am looking forward to work with this young talent"

When asked how this choice was made, co-producer Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "It's a performance-driven film and we decided to handpick Jaideep because he is an incredible actor. He perfectly fits the strong negative character in the film who is a typical Indian traditional villain. He plays an important and significant part of the film, we look forward to working with him!"

Produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar & Himanshu Kishan Mehra, the film boasts of an ensemble star-cast of strong, credible actors. More announcements coming soon!