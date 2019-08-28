close

khaali peeli

Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' announced, first look unveiled

The venture will be produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. It will be directed by Maqbool Khan.

Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday&#039;s &#039;Khaali Peeli&#039; announced, first look unveiled
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Talented newcomer Ishaan Khatter and 'Student Of The Year 2' star Ananya Panday have joined forces for 'Khaali Peeli'. The film has been announced by 'Bharat' filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ali took to his social media handle and shared it. He wrote in the caption: “Our first production ...May god bless us  एक देढ़ शाणा, एक item, एक taxi, और एक रात की कहानी. अपुन ला रहे हैं 2020 ki सबसे रापचिक movie! It's time for #KhaaliPeeli! Directed by @macriaan, the film releases on June 12, 2020. @ananyapanday @zeestudiosofficial @ihimanshumehra @shariq_patel @vyasabhishek77 @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani”

The venture will be produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. It will be directed by Maqbool Khan.

Ananya and Ishaan made their big screen debuts in 2018 and this is the first time that they have been paired together. The audience is set to witness yet another fresh on-screen pairing with 'Khaali Peeli', which tells the story of a single night.

The venture will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

 

 

