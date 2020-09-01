Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli to wow audiences soon!

New Delhi: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli, a masala entertainer, is all set to enthral the audiences as the makers launched the teaser recently. Temperatures are about to soar as the film, a young, edgy masala entertainer, directed by Maqbool Khan, that will bring Ishaan and Ananya together for the first time, is on its way to wow the audiences.

Watch 'Khaali Peeli' teaser:

Producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Khaali Peeli is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan, Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier.”

Producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra says, “We have made this film with a lot of heart and hard work, and I'm super excited that audiences will get to experience our film soon. I hope Khaali Peeli entertains the audiences in such unprecedented times”.

Director Maqbool Khan said, "It's been a pleasure working with Ishaan & Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy, mad roller-coaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy thoroughly!"

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added, “Khaali Peeli is a complete package of high-octane action, song & dance, and high on emotions. It's going to bring back the quintessential feel of Bambaiya language used in the film after a long time. At a time like now when audiences are hungry for fresh, new content, we can't wait to bring this film!”

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar & Zee Studios, directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.