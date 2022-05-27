हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

It only a reel marriage, wait for the real one, says Kiara Advani

Actress Kiara Advani, who was in the capital to launch the first song from her upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', dodged the question about when is she tying-the-knot with her rumoured beau and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

It only a reel marriage, wait for the real one, says Kiara Advani

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani, who was in the capital to launch the first song from her upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', dodged the question about when is she tying-the-knot with her rumoured beau and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

During the song launch in the New Delhi, Kiara was asked if she was planning to get married anytime soon, the actress replied: "Jab hoga main aapko definitely invite karungi. Filhaal sirf filmon main meri shaadi ho rahi hai aap mujhe dulhan ke roop main yahaan dekh sakte hai. Jab bhi hoga you all will get to know. (Whenever it happens I will invite you. Right now, I am just getting married on screen, you can see me as a bride there. Whenever it happens you`d know.)"

Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, neither of them has commented on their rumoured relationship.

Slated to release in theatres on June 24, `Jug Jugg Jeeyo` is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani picsKiara Advani marriageKiara Advani filmJugJugg Jeeyo
Next
Story

The dinosaurs are back in 'Jurassic World' finale

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Badhir News: Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case