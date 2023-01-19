It’s Alia Bhatt v/s Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Heart of Stone’ and ‘Animal’ scheduled to release on the same date!

New Delhi: Netflix shared the release date of Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ along with a bunch of other marquee titles through teaser video on its social media platforms on Wednesday. In the teaser, Netflix revealed that Gal Gadot led movie will be released on August 11, 2023.

This is the same date on which Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Animal’ is going to release. Even though, Animal will release in theatres while Heart of Stone will come out on Netflix, it will be interesting to see how Ranbir and Alia’s films will clash on the same day.

Directed by Tom Harper, ‘Heart of Stone’ also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer. It follows Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative and the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

The video also dropped new footage from Netflix's upcoming movies, including Chris Hemsworth's ‘Extraction 2’, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's ‘Rebel Moon’ and David Fincher's ‘The Killer’, starring Michael Fassbender.

‘Animal’, on the other hand, is a Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and also stars Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love with each other while working together on Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’. After dating for a few years, Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in April 2022 and announced pregnancy in June.

Bollywood’s power couple became parents to baby girl Raha on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby`s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."