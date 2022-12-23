'It was a dream of mine...,' says Jacqueline Fernandez on working with Rohit Shetty

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has never failed to astonish us with her beauty. Today her film Cirkus hit the theatres and we can not get over the A game she has brought to the table when it comes to pulling off retro fashion effortlessly. She has convinced us to believe that we would still be madly in love with her if she was an actress in the 60s. The actress has worked with Rohit Shetty for the first time and shares a very close bond with him.

Taking to her social media, she thanks her director Rohit Shetty for giving an opportunity like Cirkus to her. Posting a picture in black and white, she writes “‘Cirkus’ in theatres today!!! Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty for this amazing opportunity to work with you in this crazy comic caper! Being a part of your team has always been a dream of mine Enjoy the movie everyone!!”

Meanwhile, Cirkus was released today and Jacqueline will be further seen in her recently announced film 'Crack' and her Hollywood project 'Tell it Like A Woman'.