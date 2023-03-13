It's A Wrap For Karan Johar's Directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

New Delhi: After completing the last leg of shooting in Kashmir, Karan Johar has finally wrapped up his directorial `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`.

Taking to Instagram, Karan treated fans with a glimpse of wrap-up celebrations with behind-the-scenes along with a long note. In the pictures, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan were seen doing pooja on the sets.

He also shared images of passing instructions to the film`s cast and crew. He wrote, "It`s been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature ..."

He added, "I was blessed with the best team ... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather.... ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros .... I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more .... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can`t wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!!"

As soon as the news was shared on Insta, the director`s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Anil Kapoor reacted with heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Most special. can`t wait." Shilpa Shetty dropped a comment, she wrote, "Can`t wait to see this one." Tiger Shroff also commented, he wrote, "Woohooo congratsss." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Yes will definitely see you at...too excited #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Helmed by Johar, `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after `Gully Boy`.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine`s day this year. But later the makers pushed the date to April. `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).