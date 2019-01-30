हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swara Bhasker

It's action time for Swara Bhasker

"Flesh" revolves around the global human trafficking industry and how a police officer takes matters onto herself.

It&#039;s action time for Swara Bhasker
File photo

Actress Swara Bhasker is undergoing action workshops with action directors to prepare for the role of a police officer in crime thriller series "Flesh".

An Eros Now's show, "Flesh" revolves around the global human trafficking industry and how a police officer takes matters onto herself.

"It's exciting and obviously intimidating as well. Brave and honest police officers are the real heroes of our society and it has been a real learning experience to know about the challenges and limitations within which cops in India operate," Swara said in a statement.

"I think that women in the forces - whether it's the armed forces or law enforcement agencies - are very special because as a society we expect men to be protectors and enforcers and women to be providers. So female police officers are actually stretching the limits of traditionally prescribed gender roles and I find that very inspiring," she added.

According to a source, Swara also interacted with police officers who have worked upon human trafficking to understand the issue better.

On performing action scenes for the first time, Swara said: "I am doing action for the first time in my career and I'm quite nervous. I have done some basic training with Habib-Rizwan (action directors). This process has made me realise how much effort stuntmen and women and fighters put into the thrilling sequences we love in our films and I think as audiences, we do not appreciate them enough."

Being co-produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam, the series also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave and Yudhishtir Urs.

Tags:
Swara BhaskerSwara Bhasker filmSwara Bhasker actionSwara Bhasker Flesh
Next
Story

Uri: The Surgical Strike's 'josh' continues at Box Office—Check report card

Must Watch

President Kovind, PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat